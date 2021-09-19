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Victoria, Austrailia Freedom Protest Becomes Violent as Police Clash With "Selfish" Protestors
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60 views • September 19, 2021
Victoria Australia -- More than 2000 police had gathered in the CBD this morning in a bid to shut down the planned protests. "We were able to mobilise all of our police patrols and resources to confront those groups and arrest those that were breaching the Chief Health Officer's directions," Commander Galliott said. The protestors were described as "just selfish", protesting for freedom.
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