OUR TRANSHUMANISM RESEARCH TEAM IS CONFIRMING THE NANOTECH 🤖 INSIDE PEOPLE'S BLOOD AND TISSUES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
546 views • 1 day ago

Valerie Anne Smith - "Our Transhumanism Research Team Is Confirming The Nanotech Inside People's Blood & Tissues."

Dr Edward Group


"The Biggest Nanotechnology Components We Have Found Is Strontium, Barium & Cesium-137."


"We Are Under Attack From 470,000 Bioweapons...In Our Air, Water, Food & Soil."


1. Strontium (Sr)

• Current Use: Used in atmospheric aerosol programs to reflect sunlight (solar radiation management).

• Biological Impact:

• Mimics calcium → Can displace calcium in bones, leading to weaker bone structure.

• Suppress parathyroid function & alter bone mineralization.

• Accumulates long-term with toxic strontium isotopes (less concern with natural strontium).


2. Barium (Ba)

• Current Use: In geoengineering as a desiccant (moisture absorbent) or to enhance radar reflectivity.

• Biological Impact:

• Neurotoxic in high amounts—affects muscle function & cardiac rhythm.

• Impairs potassium channels & blocks nerve conduction.

• Common symptoms of exposure: Muscle weakness, GI disturbance, blood pressure abnormalities & heart rhythm changes.


3. Cesium-137 (Cs-137)

• Current Use: Not typically part of geoengineering claims—more commonly associated with nuclear accidents (Chernobyl, Fukushima).

• Biological Impact:

• Highly radioactive—emits beta & gamma radiation.

• Mimics potassium, allowing it to integrate into soft tissues (especially muscle).

• Long biological half-life; increases cancer risk with significant exposure.

• Causes cellular oxidative damage & mitochondrial dysfunction.


Individuals exposed to chronic aerosols containing these elements, we expect to see:

• Oxidative stress → Mitochondrial impairment, aging acceleration, fatigue.

• Mineral displacement → Calcium, magnesium & potassium imbalances.

• Neuroinflammation → Anxiety, brain fog, neurological symptoms.

• Detox overload → Liver, kidneys & lymphatic system overwhelmed.


👇International Lawyer, Todd Callender, J.D.👇

https://a.co/iY4y4fP

👇Biological Weapons History & Future👇

https://reachingcriticalwill.org/resources/fact-sheets/critical-issues/4579-biological-weapons

👇Vaccines Are Biological & Chemical Weapons👇

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/are-vaccines-biological-and-chemical?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email&fbclid=IwY2xjawMbGVlleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFBU1hJVnRGRDdXcEhhOWxnAR6ISJf0cagCjYBeENdgyHuQyoWPFHC541eIrubjVNwXOf7UR35RHghLSLHsHw_aem_1IT6iNEr-0Uca9fq7HC-Ew

Video: Dr Edward Group


Source: https://x.com/ValerieAnne1970/status/1960972361815282125


Thumbnail: https://www.thecollector.com/5-ways-transhumanism-is-changing-our-lives/

Keywords
bariumbioweaponsstrontiumcesium-137dr edward groupmulti pronged attackship-in-a-bottle theory of covid-19transhumanism reasearch team
