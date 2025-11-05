Stopping Socialism in the USA -- Housing + SKIN IN THE GAME

Ever wonder why Zoomers are ditching capitalism for socialism faster than you can say "avocado toast debt"? In this epic rant, I roast the college scam that's turning fresh grads into "Eat the Rich" revolutionaries—skyrocketing tuition, brainwashing Marx seminars, gig economy nightmares, and the Cantillon Effect screwing the little guy. (Pro tip: It's not their fault; it's a $1.7T debt dragon and Boomer house-hoarding.)But hold up—I'm not just here to vent! I drop a wild fix: Auction off 640M acres of Uncle Sam's dusty federal land for mega-affordable 'burbs. Think prefab pods under $100K, no zoning BS, packed with laser tag, drone races, and breweries that double as therapy. Turn "Occupy Wall Street" into "Own Your Cul-de-Sac" and watch the red flags flip to red-white-and-blue BBQs. Skin in the game kills commie fever—HOA meetings guaranteed!Got a better idea? Drop it in the comments! If you're team Liberty Landing (or Commie-Cure Cul-de-Sacs), smash that LIKE, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered truth bombs, and SHARE with your broke-but-brilliant friends. What's YOUR fix for Gen Z's rage? Let's chat below.#GenZ #Socialism #HousingCrisis #EconomyRant #AmericanDream #MillennialProblems #BoomerBashing





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️



