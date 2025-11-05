Stopping Socialism in the USA -- Housing + SKIN IN THE GAME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wonder why Zoomers are ditching capitalism for socialism faster than you can say "avocado toast debt"? In this epic rant, I roast the college scam that's turning fresh grads into "Eat the Rich" revolutionaries—skyrocketing tuition, brainwashing Marx seminars, gig economy nightmares, and the Cantillon Effect screwing the little guy. (Pro tip: It's not their fault; it's a $1.7T debt dragon and Boomer house-hoarding.)But hold up—I'm not just here to vent! I drop a wild fix: Auction off 640M acres of Uncle Sam's dusty federal land for mega-affordable 'burbs. Think prefab pods under $100K, no zoning BS, packed with laser tag, drone races, and breweries that double as therapy. Turn "Occupy Wall Street" into "Own Your Cul-de-Sac" and watch the red flags flip to red-white-and-blue BBQs. Skin in the game kills commie fever—HOA meetings guaranteed!Got a better idea? Drop it in the comments! If you're team Liberty Landing (or Commie-Cure Cul-de-Sacs), smash that LIKE, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered truth bombs, and SHARE with your broke-but-brilliant friends. What's YOUR fix for Gen Z's rage? Let's chat below.#GenZ #Socialism #HousingCrisis #EconomyRant #AmericanDream #MillennialProblems #BoomerBashing
