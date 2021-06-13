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Stefanos Damianidis_Argyro Tegoujic_13-6-2021.
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Stefanos Damianidis interviews Judge Argyro Tegoujic, regarding the Contitutionality of the Vaccination Certificate, which the Greek Government seeks to impose. (2021/06/13)
Ο Στέφανος Δαμιανίδης παίρνει συνέντευξη από την Ειρηνοδίκη - Πταισματοδίκη, Αργυρώ Τέγουτζικ, αναφορικά με τη Συνταγματικότητα τού Πιστοποιητικού Εμβολιασμού, που προσπαθεί να επιβάλει η ελληνική κυβέρνηση. 13/6/2021.
Ο Στέφανος Δαμιανίδης παίρνει συνέντευξη από την Ειρηνοδίκη - Πταισματοδίκη, Αργυρώ Τέγουτζικ, αναφορικά με τη Συνταγματικότητα τού Πιστοποιητικού Εμβολιασμού, που προσπαθεί να επιβάλει η ελληνική κυβέρνηση. 13/6/2021.
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