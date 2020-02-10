Hosea chapter 4 Commentary by Chaplain Bob Walker

Hosea Chapter 4

1 Hear the word of the LORD, ye children of Israel: for the LORD hath a controversy with the inhabitants of the land, because there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land.



2 By swearing, and lying, and killing, and stealing, and committing adultery, they break out, and blood toucheth blood.



3 Therefore shall the land mourn, and every one that dwelleth therein shall languish, with the beasts of the field, and with the fowls of heaven; yea, the fishes of the sea also shall be taken away.



4 Yet let no man strive, nor reprove another: for thy people are as they that strive with the priest.



5 Therefore shalt thou fall in the day, and the prophet also shall fall with thee in the night, and I will destroy thy mother.



6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.