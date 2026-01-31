Busker Mike XIX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Busker Mike graced us with his music in Melbourne's Bourke Street Mall, in front of the old General Post Office. This time he stopped to say a few words. Take all he says with a grain of salt. It's all part of engaging with us for a good laugh, especially at the way Mike couches it. He even told a 'story' why he wears a gas mask! Enjoy the rhetoric and his guitar skills.