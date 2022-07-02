💡🧠😀Lesson 1 - Divergent Thinking and Brainstorming

💡🧠😀Divergent Thinking is what we use when we create and invent. In this lesson you will the process of brainstorming to see ordinary objects in new and unusual ways. The goal of brainstorming is to come up with as many different ideas as you can in order to solve a problem, create something new, or improve something.

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‐ Made with Clipchamp and audio from StoryBlocks (summer rain and joyful ride)