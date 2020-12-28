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Court-métrage | Polaroid, de Joey Green et Paul Houston
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5 views • December 28, 2020
Court-métrage réalisé en 2017, par Joey Greene et Paul Houston.
« Polaroid » est un court-métrage angoissant qui nous plonge dans l’appartement d’un homme qui s’amuse à jouer avec son appareil photo.
En 3 mn15, l’histoire arrive à nous captiver et nous procure une bonne dose de frissons…
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
« Polaroid » est un court-métrage angoissant qui nous plonge dans l’appartement d’un homme qui s’amuse à jouer avec son appareil photo.
En 3 mn15, l’histoire arrive à nous captiver et nous procure une bonne dose de frissons…
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
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