Medvedev: Western states twist the UN Charter to excuse every Ukrainian terror attack



He added that the same double standard applies elsewhere — the West looks away when Iran comes under bombardment, and again when it comes to Gaza.

Also from Medvedev:

Medvedev expressed confidence that Russia's SMO objectives can be achieved on the battlefield.



Key points from his remarks at the Petersburg International Legal Forum plenary session:



➡️Since early 2026, civilization has faced serious challenges in international law



➡️Colonialism should be codified as a separate crime against humanity



➡️The current crisis in international law institutions stems from attempts to turn it into a privilege of "the first"



➡️Western elites continue to harbor ideas of racial and national superiority



➡️The Middle East conflict showed that foreign military bases provide states no real protection



➡️The West did everything to keep Kiev's "powder keg" smoldering as long as possible



➡️Kiev, for enormous sums, is handing its country over to external forces as a military staging ground



➡️Referring to the Kiev regime, Medvedev said there's no point talking to a vassal — one must talk to the suzerain



➡️Russia will meticulously maintain a registry of crimes committed by the Kiev regime and unfriendly states



➡️War is the only way for the Kiev regime to survive



➡️The expiration of Zelensky's mandate strips him of his immunities



➡️Russia will soon file a complaint with the UN court against the Baltic states over the treatment of ethnic Russians