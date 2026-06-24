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Medvedev: Western states twist the UN Charter to excuse every Ukrainian terror attack
He added that the same double standard applies elsewhere — the West looks away when Iran comes under bombardment, and again when it comes to Gaza.
Also from Medvedev:
Medvedev expressed confidence that Russia's SMO objectives can be achieved on the battlefield.
Key points from his remarks at the Petersburg International Legal Forum plenary session:
➡️Since early 2026, civilization has faced serious challenges in international law
➡️Colonialism should be codified as a separate crime against humanity
➡️The current crisis in international law institutions stems from attempts to turn it into a privilege of "the first"
➡️Western elites continue to harbor ideas of racial and national superiority
➡️The Middle East conflict showed that foreign military bases provide states no real protection
➡️The West did everything to keep Kiev's "powder keg" smoldering as long as possible
➡️Kiev, for enormous sums, is handing its country over to external forces as a military staging ground
➡️Referring to the Kiev regime, Medvedev said there's no point talking to a vassal — one must talk to the suzerain
➡️Russia will meticulously maintain a registry of crimes committed by the Kiev regime and unfriendly states
➡️War is the only way for the Kiev regime to survive
➡️The expiration of Zelensky's mandate strips him of his immunities
➡️Russia will soon file a complaint with the UN court against the Baltic states over the treatment of ethnic Russians