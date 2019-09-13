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Ring of Power
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166 views • September 13, 2019
Ring of Power, all episodes. Evidence of the government's involvement of the inside job, 9-11 Twin Tower destruction. Evidence of the formation of the Illuminati. Evidence of the history of the current powerful families of the world, and how they continue to stay in power. Evidence that the United States is a corporation under the British Crown. Evidence that the Rothchild family has funded both sides of every war, since the 1800's. Origin of the Federal Reserve Bank. The United Nations is the enforcer to bring the New World Order.
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