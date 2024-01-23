Create New Account
If You Saw America As It is Governed By Multiple Fronts You Would See This Situation Unfortunately /Many Will Deny This And Conform To Neo -Conservattivism
The Edified Mind
Published 19 hours ago

The main stream voices are a collective thought. But technology is a preface. Technology is war and functional to world domination to AI  psychology into global domination of consciousness. You are an entity of life meant to transcend this world this reality the tech psyche control etc.

Keywords
aiwarforceunificationone healthpsychology control

