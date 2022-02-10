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Creating Successful Dialogue for Reaching People
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30 views • February 10, 2022
Feb 9/22 David Charalambous, founder of Reaching People, has built a unique communication model that allows for the development of powerful messaging and creating conditions for successful dialogue to reach people during these highly divisive times.
David’s website: https://reachingpeople.net/
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Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
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David’s website: https://reachingpeople.net/
**************************
SHOP Vaccine Choice Canada products! https://uptoeveryone.com/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work and stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Please support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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