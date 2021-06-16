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70% of military has been replaced by NWO Nazi SS imperial clone army avatars. Human meat in vitamins
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185 views • June 16, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
This is how true stupidity looks like. It is now to a level of insanity surpassing stupidity.
Now, 70% of the military has been replaced by non-humans, but the Illuminati 501c3 Satan-spiritual-contracted “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” church pastors and religious Christian convert hordes still do not warn all the humans about this as a “Watchman on the Wall,” and they do not mobilize God’s spiritual army. They are not only condoning Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO AntiChrist, but they are openly welcoming him into their gates. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. No wonder every single church pastor and thousands of “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christians (except for one brother in Christ) all abandoned me and threw me out to the Illuminati wolves to fight the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins alone, in order to defend them and their families and the human specie and the women & children. They were reanimating in the regen tanks all the bodies of the dead soldiers in the Iraq war and Afghan war, and placing their demon spirits into them to reanimate them as uberman soldiers. They were throwing a lot of our super soldier allies’ bodies into the grinder after they finished using them, and selling the Omega-3 oil health supplements they extracted from their bodies through their Nazi Merck pharmaceutical alchemy witchcraft companies to prepare the humans to cannibalize each other. Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO has many of these underground cloning centers, where they are cloning bodies for these demon spirits and fallen angel devils who are getting released from the abyss. During the “COVID-19 home lockdown quarantine,” Donald Trump and the AntiChrist and Nazi “Black Sun” imperial space fleet is going around arresting all of their rival communist Satanist avatars and replacing them with clones and masked people. Some of these clones’ memory uploads are not working properly, so they sound senile when they speak. The Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadians and the Nazi 4th Reich Draco Empire imperial space fleet clone army has infiltrated and replaced 70% of the military and police, but these fake shepherd church pastors and church elders and church staff and Sunday school teachers and scribes and teachers of the law are not warning God’s flock and the Church, as we had been commanding them for decades, because they do not want to get assassinated, and their families slaughtered, and their children confiscated by the CPS as child sex slaves for the Draco elites, and all their incomes cut off, and their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business industry customers to laugh at them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. If your church pastors and cowardly traitor religious Christian convert horde church members refuse to inform all the humans they come across about the 40 to 60 million people and 800 million children abducted every year for human meat food & child sex slaves & adrenochrome blood harvesting & dissection experiments and slave labor, and show these attached photos of the MILAB-abduction Mars planet cities and moon bases and Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet human brothels for aliens and Monarch Solutions company labs to mobilize God's spiritual army, then tell them that the blood of millions of people are on their hands! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
This is how true stupidity looks like. It is now to a level of insanity surpassing stupidity.
Now, 70% of the military has been replaced by non-humans, but the Illuminati 501c3 Satan-spiritual-contracted “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing” church pastors and religious Christian convert hordes still do not warn all the humans about this as a “Watchman on the Wall,” and they do not mobilize God’s spiritual army. They are not only condoning Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO AntiChrist, but they are openly welcoming him into their gates. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. No wonder every single church pastor and thousands of “women’s head coverings rebelling” religious Christians (except for one brother in Christ) all abandoned me and threw me out to the Illuminati wolves to fight the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins alone, in order to defend them and their families and the human specie and the women & children. They were reanimating in the regen tanks all the bodies of the dead soldiers in the Iraq war and Afghan war, and placing their demon spirits into them to reanimate them as uberman soldiers. They were throwing a lot of our super soldier allies’ bodies into the grinder after they finished using them, and selling the Omega-3 oil health supplements they extracted from their bodies through their Nazi Merck pharmaceutical alchemy witchcraft companies to prepare the humans to cannibalize each other. Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO has many of these underground cloning centers, where they are cloning bodies for these demon spirits and fallen angel devils who are getting released from the abyss. During the “COVID-19 home lockdown quarantine,” Donald Trump and the AntiChrist and Nazi “Black Sun” imperial space fleet is going around arresting all of their rival communist Satanist avatars and replacing them with clones and masked people. Some of these clones’ memory uploads are not working properly, so they sound senile when they speak. The Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadians and the Nazi 4th Reich Draco Empire imperial space fleet clone army has infiltrated and replaced 70% of the military and police, but these fake shepherd church pastors and church elders and church staff and Sunday school teachers and scribes and teachers of the law are not warning God’s flock and the Church, as we had been commanding them for decades, because they do not want to get assassinated, and their families slaughtered, and their children confiscated by the CPS as child sex slaves for the Draco elites, and all their incomes cut off, and their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business industry customers to laugh at them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. If your church pastors and cowardly traitor religious Christian convert horde church members refuse to inform all the humans they come across about the 40 to 60 million people and 800 million children abducted every year for human meat food & child sex slaves & adrenochrome blood harvesting & dissection experiments and slave labor, and show these attached photos of the MILAB-abduction Mars planet cities and moon bases and Nazi 4th Reich Ceres planet human brothels for aliens and Monarch Solutions company labs to mobilize God's spiritual army, then tell them that the blood of millions of people are on their hands! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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