DEATH JAB DESTROYS CONGRESSMAN'S HEART

#### 1. WATCH: 'He would be dead by June.' Trump, Johnson reveal Florida Rep. Dunn had 'terminal diagnosis'

* **Channel:** PBS NewsHour

* **Subscribers:** 5.21M

* **Views:** 48,203

* **Date:** Mar 16, 2026

* **Description:** President Donald Trump revealed that Florida Rep. Neal Dunn had received a short-term terminal diagnosis in wide-ranging remarks Monday. Ahead of a luncheon with Trump's hand-picked Kennedy Center board at the White House, the president introduced House Speaker Mike Johnson and noted the difficulty of having a negligible majority in Congress. "We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn't going to make it," Trump said, wondering aloud to Johnson if the public knew and if he should mention the name of the lawmaker. "Go ahead, tell them, tell them the story."

* **URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=AmukYDYYm44





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#### 2. Rep. Neal Dunn will not be seeking re-election

* **Channel:** WJHG-TV NewsChannel 7 | Northwest Florida

* **Subscribers:** 3.89K

* **Views:** 520

* **Date:** Jan 13, 2026

* **Description:** Rep. Neal Dunn will not be seeking re-election

* **URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=hE9xrEhIJko





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#### 3. Representative Neal Dunn on Why He Was Vaccinated

* **Channel:** de Beaumont Foundation

* **Subscribers:** 250

* **Views:** 619

* **Date:** May 4, 2021

* **Description:** In this one-minute PSA, Representative Neal Dunn, MD (FL), of the House GOP Doctors Caucus explains why he was vaccinated against COVID-19. Using language developed by Frank Luntz and the de Beaumont Foundation, the video is part of a series created to help Members of Congress share facts about the COVID vaccines as medical professionals. Learn more at changingthecovidconversation.org.

* **URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=kgUdrXgtseI