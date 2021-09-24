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Stew Peters: Cryptocurrency DECEPTION! How to Avoid Losing it ALL! [20.09.2021]
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50 views • September 24, 2021
Financial Expert, Carlos Cortez, joined Stew Peters to reveal the deception and the possible dangers with the big push for people to depend on crypto for their retirement!
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Stew Peters Show
Published September 20, 2021
12,488 Views
https://rumble.com/vmr5v1-cryptocurrency-deception-how-to-avoid-losing-it-all.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Stew Peters Show
Published September 20, 2021
12,488 Views
https://rumble.com/vmr5v1-cryptocurrency-deception-how-to-avoid-losing-it-all.html
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
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