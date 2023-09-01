Benny Johnson: The Mugshot Has Turned Trump Into A Legend

Benny Johnson: The #Mugshot Has Turned Trump Into A LegendBenny Johnson joins Andrew Kolvet and shares some of his latest video asking people in Nashville how President Trump’s mugshot has affected how they’ll vote in 2024.

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more from #TheCharlieKirkShow here: https://americasvoice.news/video/68234/?related=playlist