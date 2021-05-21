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Fri 21st May 21 Michelle Deagle Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Protocols Answers to Callers Emails EduCap Launch DeagleNetworkDotCom Vaccine Rescue First Line of Defense NutriMedicalDotCom AZ GA Audits +
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51 views • May 21, 2021
Fri 21st May 21 Michelle Deagle Dr Bill Deagle MD Wellness Protocols Answers to Callers Emails EduCap Launch DeagleNetworkDotCom Vaccine Rescue First Line of Defense NutriMedicalDotCom AZ GA Audits +
Hour One Protocols for NutriMedical Family for all types of health challenges FREE with Video Recording EduCap Study Funding Update Vaccine Rescue and First Line of Defense Kit at NutriMedicalDotCom
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Video Review of Toxins in Moderna mRNA Chemo SHot of Death, AZ and Now GA Audits Trump Return by August 2021, End of DEMS Senate
Hour One Protocols for NutriMedical Family for all types of health challenges FREE with Video Recording EduCap Study Funding Update Vaccine Rescue and First Line of Defense Kit at NutriMedicalDotCom
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Video Review of Toxins in Moderna mRNA Chemo SHot of Death, AZ and Now GA Audits Trump Return by August 2021, End of DEMS Senate
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