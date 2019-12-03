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Bloomberg is a master of manipulating the media: Bibb
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2 views • December 03, 2019
Mediatech Capital Partners managing partner Porter Bibb discusses Bloomberg News being barred from covering Trump campaign events, what Michael Bloomberg might do with his media company if he wins the nomination as well as the streaming wars and regulation of the internet.
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