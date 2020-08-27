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Bin Laden shooter kicked off flight for mask refusal
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33 views • August 27, 2020
Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, author of The Operator: "Firing the Shots that Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior," comments exclusively on his experience being kicked from a flight after refusing to wear a mask or face covering. He shares his thoughts on 'personal freedoms,' social media backlash he received from celebrities, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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