Giant Whale Jumps Out Of Nowhere - Incredibly Close Whale Encounters!

Newsflare
Sep 22, 2019
Whales are magnificent beasts of the sea, these giants can grow up to 90ft and weigh as much as 24 elephants! These lucky people got to experience these whales up close and personal. From whales jumping out of the water to divers swimming side by side, we have it all here.
Which one of these amazing whale encounters was your favourite?
License videos like this from as little as $100: https://hubs.li/H0B1LvB0
This footage is being managed exclusively by Newsflare. To license this video email [email protected] or call: +44 (0) 203 937 6280
Subscribe to NewsflareBreaking: http://bit.ly/newsflare
Connect with NewsflareBreaking Online:
▶Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Newsflare
▶Twitter https://twitter.com/Newsflare
▶Google+ http://bit.ly/NewsflareGoogle
Register now to upload your videos and be notified of paid video assignments near you.
→ Visit www.newsflare.com to find out more.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXn1XxuAZEA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.