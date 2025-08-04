In Kamchatka, after a recent earthquake, the Krasheninnikov volcano has awakened for the first time in 600 years.

A column of ash rose from the crater to a height of 5–6 km above sea level. The ash shifted eastward over the Pacific Ocean — therefore, populated areas and tourist routes were not affected.

Experts link the eruption to the recent earthquake and subsequent aftershocks.

Earlier in Kamchatka, the Klyuchevskoy volcano - the highest in Eurasia - began erupting.