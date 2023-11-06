THIS GUN BAN IS ANTI-CONSTITUTION! WAKEUP THEY'RE COMING FOR AMERICANS!

WAKEUP! I TOLD YOU THESE EVIL BASTARDS IS COMING AFTER ALL THE GUNS AND HERE WE ARE. THIS GOVERNOR SHOULD BE LOCKED UP AS A TRAITOR TO THE U.S. CONSTITUTION...THEIR GOAL IS TO GET ALL THE GUNS SO THEY CAN DISAPPEAR ALL CHRISTIANS, PATRIOTS AND TRUTHERS. IT AMAZES ME ME THE SPORTS ARENAS ARE PACKED WHILE OUR TRAITOR LEADERS DESTROY AMERICA. YOU BETTER WAKE THE HELL UP. IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE THESE EVIL BASTARDS ARE COMING AFTER ALL OF US. YOU BETTER HAVE A SAFE PLACE TO HIDE YOUR WEAPONS BECAUSE THEY'RE COME FOR YOU AND I...THE LOCK IS TICKING...