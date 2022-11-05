Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Before Getting Baptised By John People Were Asked to Help the Needy
3 views
channel image
TruthSeeker
Published 17 days ago |

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d 10 “What should we do then?” the crowd asked.


11 John answered, “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.” Luke 3:10-11

Keywords
baptismlovejohn the baptisttruthobedienceteachings of jesusgive to the needy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket