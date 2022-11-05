Before Getting Baptised By John People Were Asked to Help the Needy

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d 10 “What should we do then?” the crowd asked.
11 John answered, “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.” Luke 3:10-11
