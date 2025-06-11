BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ian Carroll, “Education”, Black Eye Club, England, Courts, Guns, Taxes, Jews, Hollywood
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
15 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-06-09 FORCED CONSENT

 

Topic list:
* Ian Carroll’s red string.
* Forcing consent to commit a crime is NOT “consent”.
* “If you don’t have an education, you’re nothing!” William & Mary name a hall after Catholic homosexual John Boswell.
* “Knute Rockne: ALL AMERICAN!” ... NOT.
* Jimmeh Carter not too old for black eye humiliation ritual. RDJ wants in, too.
* “Paul” and “Kings Men” show who runs Hollywood and what they think of you.
* Douglas “Star Wars” Gabriel promotes Woodrow Wilson against England—what’s really going on here?
* Who was behind the Civil Rights Act: Jews or Jesuits? Just ask SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh.
* When Egyptian illegal aliens burn up Israel supporters: a Jew will play the role of Top Cop.
* Of journalism and Jesuits. Who the ____ is “Steve Stavro”?
* “Eric Samuelson J.D.’s” list of Knights of Malta.
* The power that controls the courts controls the country; who is that?
* The “conservative” CATHOLIC Stupreme Court is exceedingly anti-Second Amendment.
* An entire class of firearm is banned in—guess which State.
* When our hero, George Washington, “crushed the Whiskey Rebellion”.
* How everyone else in “alternative media” is JEW-BAITING.
* “Flat Earth” Dave Weiss and “THE FINAL EXPERIMENT”.
* Who gives Leonarda Jonie spiritual advice?
* Sergio Leone had to steal from Akira Kurosawa.

_____________________

