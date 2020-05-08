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The Word On The Street for Week 8-5-20, WWIII, Government Control, Gold
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60 views • April 20, 2021
Oldie - but relevant to what's going on right now. Join us for this week's news highlights as we cover topics from a Biblical Perspective. This is raw and uncut. We are also experimenting using our laptop sound vs our microphone so bear with our background noise. We covered a lot this week. Christians need to be aware of what is going on around them. Stay in the light and do not be deceived. God Bless!
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