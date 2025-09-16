BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Discover what causes kidney stones and how to prevent them naturally. - Dr Eric Berg
116 views • 1 day ago

https://drericberg.com/ 

Kidney stone symptoms can be incredibly painful—I’ve been there myself. After going through my own kidney stone nightmare, I dove deeper into how to prevent kidney stones and lower the risk of kidney disease. Most kidney stones are either uric acid or calcium oxalate stones, and they’re closely tied to diet and lifestyle. One often-overlooked kidney stone cause is a magnesium deficiency, which can significantly increase your risk. Here’s how magnesium helps prevent kidney stone development: •Binds to oxalates •Vitamin D co-factor •Controls calcium concentrations •Helps balance urinary salts and minerals •Reduces mineral crystallisation in the kidneys In addition to magnesium, several other scientifically proven strategies can help support healthy kidneys and lower the risk of kidney stones. These 20 tips can help prevent kidney stones: 1. Take magnesium glycinate 2. Drink lemon water 3. Prioritize leafy green vegetables 4. Regularly eat pumpkin seeds 5. Minimize dietary oxalates 6. Avoid cola and other phosphorus-containing soda drinks 7. Take vitamin D3 with magnesium 8. Avoid supplements with calcium carbonate 9. Drink plenty of fluids 10. Incorporate potassium-rich foods 11. Follow a low-carb diet 12. Eat fermented foods 13. Avoid high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) 14. Reduce alcohol consumption 15. Support optimal stomach acid levels 16. Practice effective stress management 17. Replenish electrolytes 18. Avoid overtraining 19. Talk to your doctor about magnesium-depleting medications 20. Reduce fluoride exposure

healthfoodkidney stonesdr eric berg
