© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky Quakes Phenomenon Are Returning in Uruguay!!
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • April 01, 2020
Back in 2017 Chile, Florida & Iran all had the Strange Phenomenon Known as Sky Quakes happening in the skies before massive protest & uprising towards governments. Now new reports on Uruguay are now hearing those strange sounds in the sky!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.