And We Know 1.31.2023 Trump’s FLAG PIC, our FLAG is STILL THERE, DeSantis shows his HAND, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
January 31, 2023
I finally made it home after a long journey, hotels with low internet speeds..so finally getting this out to you.. President Trump is activated, Ukraine and Russia are filling the airwaves, we will revisit that whole debacle, our children are still under attack.. do we give in? NO. Let’s go.
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