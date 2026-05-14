Hezbollah targeting IDF force inside a building in the town of Houla using a possible 9M133-1/9M133F-1 Kornet-E anti-tank guided missile (ATGM)

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Hezbollah released footage dated 11-05-2026 showing the targeting of an IDF force inside a building in the town of Houla using a possible9M133-1/9M133F-1 Kornet-E anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).
Hezbollah previously released footage showing the targeting of IDF troops inside a house using a 9M133-1 missile, which carries a tandem HEAT warhead. It is unclear whether they possess the 9M133F-1 variant equipped with a thermobaric warhead, so I am assuming they used the 9M133-1 again in this case, as they did previously.
@IntelSlava