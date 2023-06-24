EPOCH TV | The 'Danger' of Trump: Cultural Icon

The 'Danger' of Trump: Cultural Icon
What do Americans think about the legal predicament of the former president, and leading 2024 GOP candidate? The polls say one thing and the press says another, but some of America’s top stars have a different take — Trump is for the people. When you rig the system against him, it’s just proof you’ve rigged against them, too.
In this provocative episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith dig deep to tell the real story about who supports Trump and why."
https://rumble.com/v2vip91-the-danger-of-trump-cultural-icon.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.