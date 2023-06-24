Create New Account
EPOCH TV | The 'Danger' of Trump: Cultural Icon
Published Saturday

The 'Danger' of Trump: Cultural Icon


What do Americans think about the legal predicament of the former president, and leading 2024 GOP candidate? The polls say one thing and the press says another, but some of America’s top stars have a different take — Trump is for the people. When you rig the system against him, it’s just proof you’ve rigged against them, too.

In this provocative episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith dig deep to tell the real story about who supports Trump and why."


https://rumble.com/v2vip91-the-danger-of-trump-cultural-icon.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15

lee smithbrendon fallonepoch tvover the target

