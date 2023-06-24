EPOCH TV | The 'Danger' of Trump: Cultural Icon

The 'Danger' of Trump: Cultural Icon





What do Americans think about the legal predicament of the former president, and leading 2024 GOP candidate? The polls say one thing and the press says another, but some of America’s top stars have a different take — Trump is for the people. When you rig the system against him, it’s just proof you’ve rigged against them, too.

In this provocative episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith dig deep to tell the real story about who supports Trump and why."





