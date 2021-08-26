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Geert Vanden Bossche- The Implications of Mass Vaccinations during a Pandemic
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143 views • August 26, 2021
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche gives an interview in his capacity as a vaccine researcher and virus specialist. He expresses his grave concerns about the mass vaccination of healthy people who are not at risk of serious illness from being exposed to the Wuhan Corona virus. He says this strategy is likely to result in the production of dangerous mutations of the original Covid-19 genome.
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