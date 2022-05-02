X22 REPORT - You are Witnessing the Systematic Destruction of the Old Guard,’Kick-Off’ the Offensive

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You are Witnessing the Systematic Destruction of the Old Guard,’Kick-Off’ the Offensive
The [DS] is now doing everything in its power to try to stop what is coming. Durham is on the hunt and now we know that [JB] used a coded name which refers to Hunt For Red October. The offensive is about to begin, the kick off is happening. The information weapon is locked and loaded. Targets are painted and the command to fire the information is about to be given.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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