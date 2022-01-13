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FEMA Runs Nuclear Blast Scenario, USA Today Deletes Tweet Normalizing Pedophilia & Told You So
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150 views • January 13, 2022
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Sources used in video:
FEMA carried out a nuclear detonation drill on Jan 6th, From Bill - https://tapnewswire.com/2022/01/fema-to-conduct-nuclear-detonation-drill-january-6/
Ashli Babbett shooter was cleared and never interviewed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ashli-babbitt-killer-was-exonerated-without-a-single-interview/
FBI spokesperson can't answer if FBI was involved with J6, from Blake - https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2022/01/11/who-is-ray-epps-watching-fbis-jill-sanborn-squirm-as-ted-cruz-grills-her-about-fbi-involvement-with-january-6-is-worth-all-the-popcorn-watch/
Here's why you don't want an electric car, hacker claims he took over 20 Tesla's - https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/hacker-takes-control-25-teslas-worldwide
New mayor of NY appoints his brother deputy NYPD commisioner - https://resistthemainstream.org/major-ethics-concern-with-the-person-nyc-mayor-chose-to-be-a-deputy-nypd-commissioner/?utm_source=telegram
Democrats solved the shipping problem by hiding the ships - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/11/after-a-visit-by-pete-buttigieg-oakland-california-joins-operation-hide-the-ships/
Inflation is really at 15%, they don't count food or gas in numbers - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/inflation-rises-to-7-in-december-highest-in-four-decades?u
Gold will go up, act now - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/peter-schiff-real-reason-gold-hasnt-gone-and-why-it-ultimately-will
How do voting laws stop blacks from voting - https://twitter.com/CarmineSabia/status/1481021115522711553
Alot of democrat states have tougher voting laws - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jake-tapper-does-some-actual-journalism/
DC goes full gestapo, you need ID to go outside but not to vote - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/youll-need-papers-to-leave-your-house-in-dc/
Bob Saget was part of the club - https://twitter.com/ArtisticBlower/status/1480731123336585216?t=IHMUEmc6E73DT6sicAoZAg&;s=01
List of names that visited Epsteins Island - https://civildeadline.com/no-longer-a-conspiracy-theory-hundreds-of-names-revealed-who-visited-epsteins-island/
USA Today deletes thread normalizing pedophilia - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/usa-today-normalizes-pedophilia-deletes-thread-after-backlash/
Bad news for the pedos, Prince Andrew trial to proceed - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/12/prince-andrew-case-proceed-latest-ruling-virginia-giuffre?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other
New lawsuit filed against pedo CNN producer - https://www.westernjournal.com/cnn-producer-hit-new-lawsuit-alleged-sex-trafficking-9-year-old-jane-doe/
Twitter explained - https://twitter.com/strobist/status/1480615272356716550
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1481165477262999552
Song - I Told You So - Conspiracy Music Guru - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-gngBsA_DI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
FEMA carried out a nuclear detonation drill on Jan 6th, From Bill - https://tapnewswire.com/2022/01/fema-to-conduct-nuclear-detonation-drill-january-6/
Ashli Babbett shooter was cleared and never interviewed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ashli-babbitt-killer-was-exonerated-without-a-single-interview/
FBI spokesperson can't answer if FBI was involved with J6, from Blake - https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2022/01/11/who-is-ray-epps-watching-fbis-jill-sanborn-squirm-as-ted-cruz-grills-her-about-fbi-involvement-with-january-6-is-worth-all-the-popcorn-watch/
Here's why you don't want an electric car, hacker claims he took over 20 Tesla's - https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/hacker-takes-control-25-teslas-worldwide
New mayor of NY appoints his brother deputy NYPD commisioner - https://resistthemainstream.org/major-ethics-concern-with-the-person-nyc-mayor-chose-to-be-a-deputy-nypd-commissioner/?utm_source=telegram
Democrats solved the shipping problem by hiding the ships - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/11/after-a-visit-by-pete-buttigieg-oakland-california-joins-operation-hide-the-ships/
Inflation is really at 15%, they don't count food or gas in numbers - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/inflation-rises-to-7-in-december-highest-in-four-decades?u
Gold will go up, act now - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/peter-schiff-real-reason-gold-hasnt-gone-and-why-it-ultimately-will
How do voting laws stop blacks from voting - https://twitter.com/CarmineSabia/status/1481021115522711553
Alot of democrat states have tougher voting laws - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jake-tapper-does-some-actual-journalism/
DC goes full gestapo, you need ID to go outside but not to vote - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/youll-need-papers-to-leave-your-house-in-dc/
Bob Saget was part of the club - https://twitter.com/ArtisticBlower/status/1480731123336585216?t=IHMUEmc6E73DT6sicAoZAg&;s=01
List of names that visited Epsteins Island - https://civildeadline.com/no-longer-a-conspiracy-theory-hundreds-of-names-revealed-who-visited-epsteins-island/
USA Today deletes thread normalizing pedophilia - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/usa-today-normalizes-pedophilia-deletes-thread-after-backlash/
Bad news for the pedos, Prince Andrew trial to proceed - https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/12/prince-andrew-case-proceed-latest-ruling-virginia-giuffre?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other
New lawsuit filed against pedo CNN producer - https://www.westernjournal.com/cnn-producer-hit-new-lawsuit-alleged-sex-trafficking-9-year-old-jane-doe/
Twitter explained - https://twitter.com/strobist/status/1480615272356716550
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1481165477262999552
Song - I Told You So - Conspiracy Music Guru - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-gngBsA_DI
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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