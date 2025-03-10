hate make uglys

this webside make problems, with my uploads against terrorism.

they hav problems, my vid´s are violent - ah ok, but blow up russians and ukraines are dont voilent...

a video to make, need much more time, lifetime.

lifetime with research, audio search and video creation, i use Ai only to create the thumbnail.

i am not calling for violence. i do not speak, the language of hate.

i dont hate all muslims, and there is no such thing as one islam, but many groups of it. i lived self with normal muslims togehter, they hate ISIS. because ISIS would also kill these muslims.

i love indonesian´s muslims, see my vid about indonesia.

https://www.dni.gov/nctc/index.html

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/wanted_terrorists

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/film/hajj-amin-al-husayni-meets-hitler

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-role-of-academics-and-teachers

https://thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx

British Jews Prepare to Leave UK as They Face Shocking Antisemitism Not Seen Since Pre-WW2>>>>>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ha_RXXdddWM