Episode 355 July 4, 2026 The Desecration of DC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are witnessing the descretion of DC and historic buildings and institutions, but why? We have NEVER seen a president destroying historic
landmarks like we are now witnessing. Is this prophetic? When he finishes desecrating the US, then where does he go?
Strap in for this! Your mind will be BLOWN!
I love ya'lll. Thank you for watching! Keep serving Jesus
Love TL
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ma6FvkS2_sM
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sRSaiAXDKRg
https://people.com/donald-trump-flew-in-gold-guy-white-house-makeover-11718960
https://www.facebook.com/reel/951610734379347
https://www.npr.org/2025/02/20/g-s1-49690/trump-mug-shot-oval-office
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1730300078302238
https://www.reddit.com/r/centrist/comments/1ul1cqy/trump_plan_will_destroy_dcs_oldest_grove_of/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/863620103074397
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw-rM6BFJHE&t=5s
https://abcnews.com/Politics/trump-heads-mount-rushmore-kick-off-america-250/story?id=134443201
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/4635951/white-house-suggests-mount-rushmore-trump-addition/?fbclid=IwZnRzaAS1SLVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAo2NjI4NTY4Mzc5AAEe-_1rGkD2QeIIT28RCyd5Nl284M_-4vO1gdcsHS2nD5dGPC2lcO0MPGe7Uqc_aem_DrpqGUD-M5dxX3jv5nNaNQ
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1000063122384845
https://www.tiktok.com/@bigdiesel60/video/7550105901609372942
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/07/02/trump-defends-billion-dollar-crypto-income/90765561007/
https://protos.com/video-trumps-world-liberty-financial-explained-in-2-minutes/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/
When hes done desecrating here, he will go to Israel to finish his desecration
https://rumble.com/v7a4xr0-trump-boasts-i-have-a-99-percent-approval-rating-in-israel.html
_______________________________________
Contact and support Information
$CASH APP$ link:
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn
Support via MAIL:
Terri Lynn
PO BOX 62
Forest Hill, La 71430
Email: [email protected]
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/
RUMBLE Channel
https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm
YouTube
HardNewsTv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg
website