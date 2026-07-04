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Episode 355 July 4, 2026 The Desecration of DC
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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We are witnessing the descretion of DC and historic buildings and institutions, but why? We have NEVER seen a president destroying historic

landmarks like we are now witnessing. Is this prophetic? When he finishes desecrating the US, then where does he go?

Strap in for this! Your mind will be BLOWN!

I love ya'lll. Thank you for watching! Keep serving Jesus

Love TL


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ma6FvkS2_sM


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sRSaiAXDKRg


https://people.com/donald-trump-flew-in-gold-guy-white-house-makeover-11718960


https://www.facebook.com/reel/951610734379347


https://www.npr.org/2025/02/20/g-s1-49690/trump-mug-shot-oval-office


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1730300078302238


https://www.reddit.com/r/centrist/comments/1ul1cqy/trump_plan_will_destroy_dcs_oldest_grove_of/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/863620103074397


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw-rM6BFJHE&t=5s


https://abcnews.com/Politics/trump-heads-mount-rushmore-kick-off-america-250/story?id=134443201


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/4635951/white-house-suggests-mount-rushmore-trump-addition/?fbclid=IwZnRzaAS1SLVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAo2NjI4NTY4Mzc5AAEe-_1rGkD2QeIIT28RCyd5Nl284M_-4vO1gdcsHS2nD5dGPC2lcO0MPGe7Uqc_aem_DrpqGUD-M5dxX3jv5nNaNQ


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1000063122384845


https://www.tiktok.com/@bigdiesel60/video/7550105901609372942


https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/07/02/trump-defends-billion-dollar-crypto-income/90765561007/


https://protos.com/video-trumps-world-liberty-financial-explained-in-2-minutes/


https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/


When hes done desecrating here, he will go to Israel to finish his desecration


https://rumble.com/v7a4xr0-trump-boasts-i-have-a-99-percent-approval-rating-in-israel.html

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Terri Lynn


LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


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Terri Lynn

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Forest Hill, La 71430


Email: [email protected]


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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


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https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


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HardNewsTv4

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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