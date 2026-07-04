Episode 355 July 4, 2026 The Desecration of DC

We are witnessing the descretion of DC and historic buildings and institutions, but why? We have NEVER seen a president destroying historic

landmarks like we are now witnessing. Is this prophetic? When he finishes desecrating the US, then where does he go?

Strap in for this! Your mind will be BLOWN!

I love ya'lll. Thank you for watching! Keep serving Jesus

Love TL





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ma6FvkS2_sM





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sRSaiAXDKRg





https://people.com/donald-trump-flew-in-gold-guy-white-house-makeover-11718960





https://www.facebook.com/reel/951610734379347





https://www.npr.org/2025/02/20/g-s1-49690/trump-mug-shot-oval-office





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1730300078302238





https://www.reddit.com/r/centrist/comments/1ul1cqy/trump_plan_will_destroy_dcs_oldest_grove_of/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/863620103074397





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw-rM6BFJHE&t=5s





https://abcnews.com/Politics/trump-heads-mount-rushmore-kick-off-america-250/story?id=134443201





https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/4635951/white-house-suggests-mount-rushmore-trump-addition/?fbclid=IwZnRzaAS1SLVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAo2NjI4NTY4Mzc5AAEe-_1rGkD2QeIIT28RCyd5Nl284M_-4vO1gdcsHS2nD5dGPC2lcO0MPGe7Uqc_aem_DrpqGUD-M5dxX3jv5nNaNQ





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1000063122384845





https://www.tiktok.com/@bigdiesel60/video/7550105901609372942





https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/07/02/trump-defends-billion-dollar-crypto-income/90765561007/





https://protos.com/video-trumps-world-liberty-financial-explained-in-2-minutes/





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/





When hes done desecrating here, he will go to Israel to finish his desecration





https://rumble.com/v7a4xr0-trump-boasts-i-have-a-99-percent-approval-rating-in-israel.html

_______________________________________

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