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2 Chronicles 7 vs 14 THE SHUTDOWN EDITION PT. 1 1.17.19 The REVISED 2021 TV Edition
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The Holy Ghost uses Apostle A.E.Coleman,Jr. to discuss Biblical Truths that will HELP YOU in your Christian walk. This Ministry is used by The Holy Ghost to Teach & Preach The RAW & UNcut Truth of God's HOLY WORD...The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas. Please have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...
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FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry,please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast,and other FREE Teaching Resources,please click HERE,and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/sowing--resources. html
©copyright 2021 THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
http://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
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