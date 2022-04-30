James Roguski on WHO Health Tyranny Regulation

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Published April 21, 2022
Archives of the Dr. Rima Truth Reports
The USA delegation to the WHO wants to amend the pandemic regulation to impost health tyranny on the entire world.