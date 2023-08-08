Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 7, 2023
Episode 2068 - The Ukraine mess just keeps getting worse. Situational awareness is critical now a days. AI now generating false images on dating sites. Don’t give out personal information on line. How the CIA and the Deagle report and the Rockefeller Foundation are connected. Is the USA a banana republic? Plus much more! Excellent show today. Must listen high energy!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

