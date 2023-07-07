Create New Account
Nuclear War and The Invasion Of The Money, Mind And Body Snatchers
The Dollar Vigilante
Published Yesterday

The global governments aren’t going to like this video. How dare someone connect all the dots around the world and expose the long con for what it really is… a hostile takeover of your money, your mind, and your DNA.


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro song: HighRez - Big Brother: https://twitter.com/HiRezTheRapper/status/1671975211774648354  


8 Signs Globalist Agenda is rapidly moving forward:

https://zerohedge.com/geopolitical/8-signs-futuristic-control-freak-agenda-globalists-rapidly-moving-forward


Klaus Praises China

https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1673616901384044544?s=20 


Julie & Julia Auther Dead:

https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1676303034945531910?s=20 


Legard: Climate Change is causing inflation:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1673666196883775491


Inflation has pretty much come out of nowhere:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1676211420948471810


LGBTQ March with satanist pedophiles: https://twitter.com/Francisfp2023/status/1673723655300456449?s=20 


climate changeinflationklaus schwab

