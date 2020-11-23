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Ep. 2335b - The Kraken Is About To Be Released, No Escape, It’s Going To Be Biblical
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404 views • November 23, 2020
The [DS]/[MSM] are now trapped in their own [e] agenda. There is now way out of it. The case that SP and RG are building is going to bring down their entire system. SP is about to release the kraken and this will show wide spread fraud and that [e] officials knowingly went along with it, this includes Gov, Politicians, MSM etc. The courts and judges are now being put into place. This is not a coincidence. The [DS]/[CB] days are numbered, it's going to be biblical.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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