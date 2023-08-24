What Is Love? (Part 2)

July 9, 2023
Does the world hate you as it hated Jesus Christ? As written in His word, if we truly love God, we will keep His commandments. Don't try to complicate things with human logic and emotions; stay true to His word and obey.
"If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you." John 15:18
