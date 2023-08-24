Create New Account
What Is Love? (Part 2)
Fire & Grace Church
July 9, 2023

Does the world hate you as it hated Jesus Christ? As written in His word, if we truly love God, we will keep His commandments. Don't try to complicate things with human logic and emotions; stay true to His word and obey.

"If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you." John 15:18

loveagapedean odle

