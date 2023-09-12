Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Woman Eradicated A Double Pfizer Shot From Her Body Doing This!
channel image
Sons of Liberty
867 Subscribers
465 views
Published 17 hours ago

Gloria Sharlein joins me in this episode to tell how she took two of the Pfizer COVID shots, the second one made her so ill that she thought she would die. Facing high blood pressure, heart palpitations, heavy, uncontrolled menstrual bleeding and much more just hours after her second shot, she confessed to God her sin in taking the shot and sought His help in finding out how to rid her body of the poison. What she discovered changed not only her health, but her life. Now, she is an outspoken activist against the shots and mandates.


https://lifewave.com/calebbrown


https://diseaseinreverse.com/Gloria/


https://absolutehealingseries.com/gloria/


https://newhopeseries.com/gloria/


Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive


Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra


Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/


Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia


https://sonsoflibertyradio.com


https://sonsoflibertymedia.com


Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/


Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate


Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/

Keywords
healingvaccinecureshotsurine therapypfizercovidgloria sharlein

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket