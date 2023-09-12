This Woman Eradicated A Double Pfizer Shot From Her Body Doing This!

Gloria Sharlein joins me in this episode to tell how she took two of the Pfizer COVID shots, the second one made her so ill that she thought she would die. Facing high blood pressure, heart palpitations, heavy, uncontrolled menstrual bleeding and much more just hours after her second shot, she confessed to God her sin in taking the shot and sought His help in finding out how to rid her body of the poison. What she discovered changed not only her health, but her life. Now, she is an outspoken activist against the shots and mandates.
