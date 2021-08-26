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Frequency of God Changed to Awaken the Mind
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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313 views • August 26, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio.
🔵 Spencer Heston
and
🔵 David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss biblical prophecy and how it matched with Earth changes and a shift of ages to a new electromagnetic frequency moving through the human thought process.

• Prophecy and the Sunday Law
• Biblical interpretation of forced religion
• What is going to get us through these changing times?
• Frequency of God changes to awaken the mind
• The pulling down of strongholds
• Stoppage of Solar Wind in Bible prophecy
• Vibration frequency in words



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Keywords
foodeconomyprophecygrand solar minimumprophesydavid dubyneglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastadapt 2030sunday laweconomic cycles
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