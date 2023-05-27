https://gettr.com/post/p2i22lrd22e
0525 Ava on Matta of Fact
Ava mentioned that CEFC entered the Fortune 500 overnight and suddenly went bankrupt. It has a lot in common with the FTX company mentioned by Ryan. They are all companies controlled by the CCP’s kleptocrats, and those CEOs and company representatives are just the CCP kleptocrats' families' white gloves.
