0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Ava mentioned that CEFC entered the Fortune 500 overnight and suddenly went bankrupt. It has a lot in common with the FTX company mentioned by Ryan. They are all companies controlled by the CCP’s kleptocrats, and those CEOs and company representatives are just the CCP kleptocrats' families' white gloves.

Ava讲到华信能源一夜之间进入财富500强又突然破产，和Ryan提到的FTX公司有很多共同点，就是他们都是由中共盗国贼掌控的公司，那些CEO和公司代表只是中共盗国贼家族的白手套。

