Gas Tank "Morgie"...WTH?

This video shows, under magnification, an unidentified thing (aka "Morgie") that was discovered halfway in/out of a trucks gas tank fueling receptacle several years ago. The movements of this thing were completely independent of us with exception of the changing camera viewpoints. Looking closely, you will notice nano fibers adhering to it. This thing was kept in a glass jar and "fed" lighter fuel for a long time, until one of our kids (who , unbeknownst to us at the time, thought us to be crazy) asked to see it and further examine it. As it happened to be late in the evening, and we had no reason to distrust this person, we agreed to let them keep it overnight, We never saw "Morgie" again. To this day we have had no one offer any explanation of what it was.