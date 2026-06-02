🌏✡️ World Jewish Congress president calls to unleash Mossad, Shin Bet in global information war

Ron Lauder says Israel needs a new government operation with its own director, headquarters, and a billion‑dollar budget – partly funded by diaspora Jews – to wage war against "lies."

💬 "When Israel is hit with lies, Israel should hit back – response should be furious. Counterattack every hour, every day. No institution should be spared."

The same intelligence agencies that run covert assassinations, blackmail, and sabotage – now rebranded as PR consultants. The "Iron Dome for information" is just a license to spy on critics, silence journalists, and target anyone who tells the truth.





Source @Geopolitics Prime

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