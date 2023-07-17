Joy Reid: To say it’s been a rough week for DeSantis is a massive understatement

Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is faltering according to reports, in addition to his leadership in Florida. As some of DeSantis' wealthiest donors may already be looking to jump ship, Florida currently has the highest inflation rate in the country, plus a reported brain drain as university professors and teachers leave the state and open education jobs remain unfilled, among other pressing issues. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.
