Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 21, 2025 - The doorway is now OPENED to a BRIGHT NEW FUTURE for America!

- Trump's Inauguration and Pardons (0:00)

- Trump's First Day Actions (5:30)

- Trump's Executive Orders and Deportations (8:51)

- Trump's War on Election Rigging and Green Cult Insanity (12:44)

- Trump's Economic and Financial Policies (21:39)

- Interview with John Rubino on Financial Collapse (45:38)

- Preparing for Financial Collapse (1:06:49)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:16:41)

- Debt and Currency Collapse Concerns (1:17:55)

- Impact of Fiat Currencies and BRICS System (1:23:25)

- Trump's Economic Policies and Tariffs (1:26:11)

- Reindustrialization and Automation (1:29:34)

- Scenarios of Dollar Collapse (1:35:04)

- Gold as a Hedge and Crypto Currency (1:37:25)

- Decentralization and AI Technology (1:57:15)

- Enoch's Capabilities and Future Prospects (2:10:48)

- Enoch's Naming and Purpose (2:11:16)

- Conclusion and Future Plans (2:17:32)





