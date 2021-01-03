Protest in Jerusalem against death of Ahuvya Sandak turns violent 31December2020

The Deep State is Everywhere in Every Country. Since they have no fear of God, but only people. We the People, The god fearing people, they must fear.

A protest in Jerusalem overnight against the death of 16-year-old Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase last week turned violent, with mobs attacking police officers and an Arab vehicle. Hundreds of protesters gathered in multiple locations across Jerusalem Thursday night to protest the police’s role in the fatal accident last week.

In the case of Ahuvya Sandak, the point is not whether some teenager from Maoz Esther broke the law. The courts are meant to decide that.

At stake is whether a police officer has the right to engage a suspect in a manner that will almost certainly lead to grievous bodily injury or death.

Everyone is equal before the law – or so we’re told.

And that means a bad cop must be prosecuted to the full extent if he transgresses.

Whether that standard is adhered to, in any event, will depend on one thing only.

Public pressure.

The police have to feel like the public is out for their blood before they relent and turn their evil ones over for prosecution.

Prosecutors and judges, too, have to be shown the guillotine before the stiff chill of justice genuinely courses through their juridical veins. Remember Waco, Ruby Ridge and the other Deep State atrocities.