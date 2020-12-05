DR. VERNON COLEMAN - VITAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINE!

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More reasons not to take the COVID vaccine, regardless of the manufacturer. Visit Dr. Vernon Coleman's websites - https://www.vernoncoleman.com/ AND http://lightpaper.co.uk/
"Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good" by Dr. Coleman
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/bannedmaskbook.pdf
"Covid-19, The Greatest Hoax in History" by Dr. Coleman
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/issues/covid-19-the-greatest-hoax-in-history
Mirrored from Dr. Coleman's BrandNewTube channel:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vital-information-about-the-covid-19-vaccine_5DwkwOtbwTzSxKM.html